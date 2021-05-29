SOFTBALL
Bangor 10, Hampden 5
At Bangor
Bangor (5-7) top hitters: Cassidy Ireland 2 doubles, 2 RBI, Taylor Coombs triple, single, 2 RBI; winning pitcher: Lane Barron 10 strikeouts, 4 walks; Hampden Academy (5-7) top hitters: Charlee Chute 2 singles, Cam Neal home run, 2 RBI; losing pitcher: Charlee Chute 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks
Hampden 002 100 2 — 5 8 3
Bangor 403 201 — 10 8 3
Chute, Masterson (4) and Wellman; Barron and Streams
BASEBALL
Piscataquis 13, Penquis 12
At Guilford
Piscataquis top hitters: S. Chadbourne single, double, home run, 2 RBI; M. Robinson 2 singles, triple, 3 RBI; I. Conary 3 singles, RBI; M. Chadbourne 2 singles, 3 RBI; C. Chadwick single, double; winning pitcher: Scott Chadbourne; Penquis top hitters: A. Robshaw 2 singles, triple, RBI; B. Goulette 3 singles, 3 RBI; D. McKenzie 2 singles, triple, 2 RBI; Z. Mills single, double, RBI; B. Sanborn single, double; G. Atkinson double, RBI; losing pitcher: N. Lovejoy
Hodgdon 14, East Grand 1
At Hodgdon
Hodgdon top hitters: S. Graham 2 doubles, E. Matheson single, 2-run double; Serena Lufkin single; East Grand: N. O’Brien single, J. Lindsey single, run