Where we’ve been and where we’re going

The two stories above the fold on page one of the May 27 Bangor daily News are a glaring example of why one generation was called ” the Greatest Generation” and the downhill path we as a nation have traversed since.

On the left side of the page is an article about John Ladd, a 19-year-old from Belfast who endured the horrors of war, having his aircraft shot out from underneath him and then being a prisoner of war for a year and a half. Ladd returned home after the war, no doubt scarred from his experiences, but, nonetheless, picked up his life serving as a productive member of society.





The right side of the page features an article about a group who are whining because they are being asked to wear a mask, ostensibly for the common good. They may indeed have an argument regarding the necessity of the mask in light of recent CDC guidelines, however, it seems to me that all these theatrics are more about getting a spot on Fox News and maybe raising a few bucks. I can’t help but think Mr. Ladd and the others who gave so much for the common good without asking anything in return must be rolling over in their graves seeing what has happened to this country for which they sacrificed so much.

Brian Clough

Little Deer Isle

Perfection and progress

Perfection is the enemy of progress. It is an expression that I have heard used in many instances and one that applies perfectly to the New England Clean Energy Connect.

Gov. Janet Mills has unveiled a bold, new plan to combat change. The goal is to be carbon neutral by 2045. It is ambitious, but attainable. But to reach the finish line, renewable energy projects including wind, solar, hydro, and natural gas must all be in play. That includes the Clean Energy Corridor.

Some environmental leaders see the value of the project, while other groups continue to throw roadblocks up in efforts to derail it. That is a shame. While I am sure it is not a perfect solution to lead us down the road of carbon neutrality, it is an incredibly good start. This project is estimated to remove more than three million metric tons of carbon from our air annually for forty years.

To the opponents of the NECEC I pose the following question: What is their plan to reduce carbon emissions in Maine for one year, never mind the next forty years? I would love to hear it.

Instead, the opposition criticizes the project and offers no solution. Whatever minimal environmental impact the NECEC may have during construction will pale to the destruction that will be caused by climate change. It is time to build the corridor. Perfection is the enemy of progress.

Brandon Brasslett

Winterport

Saving democracy

The excuse that Republicans are using in many states for writing new voting laws is the “big lie” — that the last election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. But I think it is exactly the opposite: it is the Republicans who seem to be attempting to steal future elections by suppressing the votes of people they fear will vote for Democratic candidates.

People who care about preventing our democracy from becoming a corrupt authoritarian state should be just as desperate to see that the For The People Act be signed into law. This federal law would prevent all states from using unfair protocols in their elections, keep dark and often corrupt money out of politics, and assure that every single one of us has the right and opportunity to vote, and to have that vote counted.

The For The People Act should not be partisan. Any Republican, Democrat or independent who is not in support of this law should be questioning their own motives. Is there really something more important than saving democracy itself?

Nancy Bennett O’Hagan

Portland