The New Jersey Institute of Technology scored two unearned runs in the ninth inning on Friday afternoon to advance to the championship round of the America East baseball tournament with a 2-1 win over the University of Maine at Joe Nathan Field in Stony Brook, New York.

UMaine (22-21) plays Stony Brook (30-18) in an 11 elimination game on Saturday. Stony Brook, which lost to UMaine 4-2 on Thursday, rallied to beat Albany 3-2 with three ninth-inning runs earlier Friday.





NJIT, in its first season in America East, is 26-22 and plays Saturday’s UMaine-Stony Brook winner at 2:30 p.m.. An if-necessary game would be Sunday at noon.

NJIT had rallied for four eighth-inning runs to wipe out a 3-1 deficit and beat Albany 5-4 on Thursday.

Julio Marcano opened the ninth inning with an infield chopper to the right of UMaine pitcher Alex McKenney that he legged out for a base hit.

David Marcano’s grounder down the third base line third was misplayed by Connor Goodman for an error and runners wound up on second and third.

Pinch-hitter Andrew Eppinger was walked intentionally to load the bases and Daniel Heffgot’s lined sacrifice fly tied the game before Luke Longo’s single to the base of the fence won it.

“It was a tough loss. We hit the ball hard all day but that howling wind blowing in was on their side. We would have scored a lot of runs,” UMaine coach Nick Derba said.

“(NJIT) barely hit the ball out of the infield all day long but they got the hits when they needed them. We had our opportunities but we didn’t cash in.

“That’s a game we would have normally won nine out of 10 times,” the coach added.

Singles by Goodman, Ryan Turenne and Sean Lawlor (RBI) had staked UMaine to a 1-0 lead .

Jake Rappaport came on in relief of Ryan Fischer and struck out Scout Knotts but Bramanti sigled to right to load the bases.

However, Rappaport induced Jake Marquez to pop up to first to get out of the jam.

UMaine right-hander Alex McKenney of Hampden pitched 8 1/3 innings of six-hit ball with four strikeouts and a walk. Both runs were unearned.

Rappaport picked up the win in relief of Ryan Fischer for the Highlanders.

Turenne had three hits for UMaine and Joe Bramanti posted two.