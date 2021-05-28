Current community members and new friends are welcome to attend Hope Rising – An Evening Celebrating and Supporting Hope Acts.

Hope Acts will hold Hope Rising on June 4, virtually on Zoom. Hope Acts is a Portland nonprofit that serves New Mainers with transitional housing, ESL classes, and social services. The night will look back on a year of the Hope Acts community prevailing through COVID-19 to support local asylum seekers and immigrants.

In addition to live remarks recognizing volunteers and partners, the night will include video presentations showing the world of Hope Acts, a virtual tour of Hope Acts’ workspace, and a silent auction featuring items donated by artists, crafters and local businesses.

The event will take place Thursday, June 3 7-8:15 p.m.