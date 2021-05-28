Acadia Federal Credit Union, with eight branches throughout northern and eastern Maine, has taken major steps to expand their member support services to meet the growing needs of an increasingly digital world. The credit union now offers online support through a new digital communication experience that includes text-, audio- and video-based chat.

Understanding the importance of supporting their members during a time when many are seeking a digital experience, Acadia FCU knew they needed to expand their member service channels, while also curating the same personal, friendly experience that members are accustomed to. Acadia FCU’s “Live Support” feature connects members with the same top-rated support specialists that one would connect with when calling their branches. Acadia FCU support specialists are equipped to handle most requests that come their way.

“Up until now, member service was primarily done in-branch and face-to-face,” said Charles Pelletier, information systems manager. “When COVID-19 struck and we were forced to close lobbies, we knew we had to meet the needs of a changing digital landscape. With the help of the digital communications platform, Glia, we have been able to bring a new set of tools, such as text-based chat and audio or video calling, to anyone who wishes to engage with us online. We can safely and securely answer questions and offer help, while still providing that face-to-face experience.”





To engage with Acadia FCU’s support team, users click the “Live Support” bubble located in the lower right corner of their website, www.acadiafcu.org. From here, users can choose to have a live chat conversation, speak to a representative right through their computer or mobile device audio, converse using video and even work together and share screens in a ‘co-browsing’ session that delivers on-screen guidance. General inquiries will be quickly answered, while representatives will securely verify member identity for more detailed account requests.

“Acadia strongly believes in delivering the best service to our current and potential future members from wherever they are,” said Jill Bouchard Cairns, Acadia FCU chief relationship Officer. “Digital communication has become increasingly prevalent, so we are evolving to meet those needs. We are committed to delivering exceptional, personalized service through all our communication channels, whether in-person or online. Our goal is to continually develop more meaningful relationships with members, while also being convenient and accessible.”

A video highlighting this new service can be viewed on Acadia FCU’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRkKSHXu-dY.

These features are currently available within Acadia FCU’s website during their usual open business days, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Acadia FCU encourages users to try it and enjoy the convenience of this new level of digital support.