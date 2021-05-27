Second-seeded Oswego (New York) State erupted for 13 runs in its first three at-bats on Thursday afternoon and cruised to a 17-6 victory over fifth-seeded Husson University in the opening round of the NCAA Division III Baseball Tournament in Hartford, Connecticut,.

The loss sends the North Atlantic Conference-champion Eagles of Bangor (22-8) into an elimination game at 11 a.m. Friday against sixth-seeded Johnson & Wales-Providence. Johnson & Wales lost to the top-seeded University of Southern Maine of Bangor in the day’s first game, as Bangor’s Andrew Hillier homered, doubled, singled and drove home six runs for the Huskies.

USM plays the loser of Thursday’s late game between No. 3 Wheaton and No. 4 Salve Regina at 2:30 p.m. Friday, followed by Oswego State against the Wheaton-Salve Regina winner at 6 p.m.





Husson jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning against an Oswego State team that is making its sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

Kobe Rogerson hit a ground-rule double with one out, then David LeBlanc walked before Brandon Smith slammed a two-out double.

The lead was short-lived as Oswego State (25-5) combined three hits and three walks to score five runs in the bottom of the inning off Husson starter Brandon Brunell (2-2).

Husson rallied to within 5-4 in the top of the second. Jackson Curtis doubled and reached third on a single by Tyler Parke. Nick Swift’s sacrifice advanced Parke to second, then both runners scored when LeBlanc hit a two-run single up the middle.

Oswego State, ranked 18th nationally in NCAA Division III, answered with five more runs in the bottom of the second and three runs in the third to build a 13-4 cushion and went on to pound out 16 hits against six Husson pitchers.

The Eagles also committed four errors that led to three unearned runs for the Lakers.

Jake Terrill (4-0) earned the pitching win for Oswego State, allowing four earned runs on six hits over seven innings.

The top four hitters in the Lakers’ batting order — Paul Tammaro, Brendon Frank, Ryan Enos and Kyle Lauria — combined to go 10-for-15 at the plate with 12 runs scored and four RBIs. No. 5 hitter Ryan Weiss added three more RBIs.