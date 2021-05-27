SOFTBALL
At Brewer
(First Game)
Brewer 9 Hampden 3
Brewer top hitters: Dom Ouellette 3 singles, Sarah Wood double, RBI, Sarah Kiley 2 singles; winning pitcher: Morgan Downs 7 innings, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks; Hampden Academy top hitters: Cam Neal solo home run, Meghan Delahanty double, RBI; Alee Wellman double, RBI; pitcher: Sara Economy 6 innings, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks
Hampden 000 111 0 — 3 5 6
Brewer 120 240 x — 9 9 0
(Second Game)
Hampden 7, Brewer 2
Hampden Academy top hitters: Megan Delahanty double, RBI, 2 runs; Mercedes Dore single, 2 runs; Charlee Chute double; winning pitcher: Dani Masterson 7 innings, 5 hits, 11 strikeouts, 1 walk; Brewer top hitters: Hannah Reed 2 singles, Jaiden Williams single, Mia Cattan single; pitchers: Jenna McQuarrie 3 innings, 3 hits, 1 walk; Laura Stewart 2 innings, 2 hits; Morgan Downs 2 innings, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, walks
Hampden 310 003 0 — 7 9 0
Brewer 010 000 1 — 2 5 6
TENNIS
At East Millinocket
Mattanawcook Academy boys 4, Schenck 1
Singles: Tyrone Davis (S) def. Brodie Lumbra 8-3; Josh Farrington (MA) def. Connor Kelly 8-0; Gage Libby (MA) def. Gabe Benson 8-3; doubles: Carter Noble-Jacob Duelly (MA) def. Gabe Whitehouse-Derek Gagnon 8-5; Payson Turner-Solomen Susan (MA) 8-1
Mattanawcook Academy girls 3, Schenck 2
Singles: Lexi Thompson (MA) def. Emily Gagnon 8-1; Abby Gallagher (S) def. Kylee Moody 8-3; Kylie Ingalls (S) def. Hillary Boobar 8-3; doubles: Cailyn Beyenburg-Abbie Libbey (MA) def. Sherrae Gallagher-Abigail Kelly 9-7; Hoodassah Leighton-Esther Susan (MA) def. Marissa Cram-Rayah Stanley 8-0
At Caribou
Caribou girls (11-0) 3, Fort Kent (7-4) 2
Singles: Sage Dubay (C) def. Anah Albert 8-1;Livia Bouchard (C) def. Julia Cyr 8-6; Ashlyn Bouchard (C) def. Mallory Sirois 8-2;Doubles: Lacy Pelletier/Gabby Martin (FK) def. Mia Theriault/Naomi Cote 8-6; Logan Stedt/Mia Voisine (FK) def. Jayden Fournier/Kallee Parent 8-0
Caribou boys (9-2) 4, Fort Kent (4-7) 1
Singles: Sawyer Deprey (C) def. Sam Albert 8-0; Dylan Hebert (FK) def. Devon Ouellette 8-1; Brevin Barnes (C) by forfeit; doubles: Abe Bouchard-Cody Martin (C) def. Logan Levesque-Colby Theriault 8-6; Ari Plante-Nick Staples (C) def. Oliver Caron-Nate Voisine 8-6