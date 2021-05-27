This story will be updated.

Another 122 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Thursday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,373. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 2,546 on Wednesday.





No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 825.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 67,416, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 67,294 on Wednesday.

Of those, 49,401 have been confirmed positive, while 18,015 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 0.91 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 503.70.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 128.6, down from 142.4 a day ago, down from 215 a week ago and down from 360 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,999 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 14.94 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,221), Aroostook (1,838), Cumberland (17,064), Franklin (1,332), Hancock (1,335), Kennebec (6,441), Knox (1,127), Lincoln (1,050), Oxford (3,551), Penobscot (6,103), Piscataquis (555), Sagadahoc (1,453), Somerset (2,173), Waldo (1,015), Washington (879) and York (13,279) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 2,783 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Thursday, 709,636 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 688,289 have received a final dose.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,191,141 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 591,957 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.