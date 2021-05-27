CAPE ELIZABETH — The TD Beach to Beacon 10K announced that the first 1,000 people to register for the 2021 virtual event will also receive the opportunity to register early for the 2022 race. To register for the 2021 virtual race, visit www.beach2beacon.org. Registration opens on Wednesday, June 2 at 10 a.m. and closes Friday, Aug. 6.

“We are grateful to our running community that has been incredibly loyal to our event for so many years,” said David Backer, president of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K. “We hope this will encourage many runners — including those who may not have had the chance to participate in the TD Beach to Beacon 10K in the past — to participate in this year’s virtual event.”

Backer also noted that, as announced last year, all runners who had a confirmed entry to the 2020 TD Beach to Beacon 10K before it was canceled due to the pandemic, also will have the ability to register early and gain entry into the 2022 event.





In addition, organizers noted that JMG, the 2021 race beneficiary, will receive 20 complimentary entries for this year’s virtual event, and all past race charitable beneficiaries will each receive 10 complimentary entries that they can use as a fundraising or other incentive for their respective organizations.

The registration fee for the 2021 virtual 10K is $35. The Kids’ Fun Run, also virtual this year, will be free of charge. Runners will be invited to run a 10K on their favorite route anytime between Friday, July 23 and Sunday, Aug. 8.

All registered participants of the virtual TD Beach to Beacon 10K event will receive an official tee shirt, generously provided by Nike, and a 10K finisher’s medal.

The TD Beach to Beacon 10K was founded by 1984 Olympic Gold Medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson and is managed by DMSE Sports, Inc.