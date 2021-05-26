The families of four men lost at sea six months ago are hoping the discovery of their sunken Portland-based fishing vessel will give them the closure they need.

Racquel Matthews’ father, Jeff Matthews, was one of four men aboard the Emmy Rose when it sank in strong winds and rough seas in November 22 miles off the coast of Cape Cod.

“He was an inspiration to everybody,” she said. “It’s just, you know, it’s just really sad.”





A New Hampshire company, Klein Marine Systems, said this week it found the Emmy Rose’s wreckage on the seafloor using side-scan sonar. It had been working with the Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board to locate the vessel.

A company official wasn’t allowed to release images of the wreckage or even its exact coordinates because of the federal investigation.

The NTSB is working with the Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to investigate the sinking of the Emmy Rose.

“We’re still in the fact-gathering phase, but finding the Emmy Rose was an important milestone in the investigation,” a NTSB spokesperson said Tuesday.

Racquel Matthews said the families of Capt. Robert Belthen Jr. of Georgetown, Jeff Matthews of Portland, Ethan Ward of Pownal and Mikey Porper of Gloucester, Massachusetts, all want answers.

“Hopefully, later on, [the investigators will] be able to give us some type of answers, you know, some closure that we’re looking for,” Racquel Matthews said. “We really don’t know much at this time.”

She said they are all still grieving the loss of their loved ones.

“You know, it’s a hard pill to swallow. My dad was the closest person that we had to all of us. It’s going to take a lot of time to heal and grieve somebody that we love so much and that he’s no longer here,” Matthews said. “I mean, the only thing I hope for is that each and every family get the answers that we’re looking for.”