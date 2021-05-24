The wreckage of the Emmy Rose, a fishing vessel that went missing in November, has been found off the coast of Massachusetts, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The Emmy Rose sent an automated distress call about 1 a.m. on Nov. 23 before the 82-foot vessel sank 20 miles northeast of Provincetown. The Coast Guard searched approximately 2,600 square miles, for more than 38 hours, for signs before halting the search.

The four crew members — captain Robert Blethen Jr., Jeffrey Matthews, Ethan Ward and Michael Porper, are presumed dead.

After searching 5.5 square miles of seafloor, the wreckage was discovered northeast of Provincetown on Wednesday using side scan sonar survey operations from Klein Marine Systems, a Salem, New Hampshire, company, the Press Herald reported.

However, the exact location of the wreckage will not be released as the investigation into the sinking is still ongoing.

Eric Weiss, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board, told the Press Herald that the board, along with the Coast Guard, will continue to search for factual evidence regarding the sinking and will do an analysis of the probable cause.

In January, the owner of the fishing boat — Boat Aaron and Melissa Inc. — asked a federal judge to find it’s not at fault for the sinking, saying that the Emmy Rose was “seaworthy, tight, staunch, strong, and fit” before it headed out to sea on its fateful trip.

As a result, the company shouldn’t be held liable for any deaths, injuries or damages from the sinking, according to the filing in the U.S. District Court of Maine.