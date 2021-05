Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging.

On Wednesday, June 23 at 2 p.m., OceanView at Falmouth will offer an online workshop in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Association that will provide helpful resources about the impact of Alzheimer’s, differences from dementia, stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available for some symptoms.

For more information, visit https://oceanviewrc.com/event/understandalz/ or call 1-800-272-3900.