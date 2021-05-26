HOULTON — Katahdin Trust is pleased to announce the promotions of Angela T. Butler to executive vice president, retail and business banking and Krista K. Putnam to executive vice president, chief marketing officer.

“I have the privilege of working closely with Angela and Krista on a daily basis and admire the passion they have towards our customers, our employees, and Katahdin Trust,” said Jon J. Prescott, president and chief executive officer. “They each play an integral role in every decision we make as an organization.”

In Butler’s new role as EVP, retail and business banking, she’ll continue to be responsible for the oversight of the retail division of Katahdin Trust, including the Bank’s entire 16-branch network, retail lending, business development, cash management and Katahdin Financial Services (a service of Cetera Investment Services LLC, a registered broker-dealer and unaffiliated with Katahdin Trust Company). She will continue to serve on the Bank’s senior management team.





Butler

“Angela has been important to our growth in the Bangor market since joining us just over five years ago. ” said Prescott. “Her wealth of knowledge in business development and commercial banking paired with her incredible work ethic makes her worthy of this promotion.”

Butler has more than 25 years of banking experience and began her career with Katahdin Trust in 2016 as senior vice president, commercial services officer. In 2019, she was promoted to senior vice president, retail and business banking and became a member of the senior management team.

Butler is very active in the greater Bangor community and serves on the board for several area non-profits including BanAir Corporation, Bangor Children’s Home, CEI and Community Health and Counseling. She is a graduate of Colby College and resides in Bangor. She has three children: Mary, Katie and Tommy.

In Putnam’s new role as EVP, chief marketing officer, she will continue to oversee all areas of marketing and advertising including communications, brand strategy, contributions and public relations efforts. She’ll also continue serving in her role on the Bank’s senior management team.

Putnam

Since joining the Bank in 2003 as a marketing assistant, Putnam’s roles and responsibilities have increased during her time with Katahdin Trust. In 2008, she was promoted to marketing officer, in 2012 to assistant vice president of marketing and in 2015 to vice president of marketing. Her most recent promotion came in 2018 when she joined the senior management team as senior vice president, marketing, a role she held until this most recent promotion.

“Krista has been with the Bank for more than 18 years and her marketing expertise has been instrumental in the expansion of our Bank during her tenure,” said Prescott. “Krista’s drive for excellence really aligns well with our goal of exceeding customers’ expectations.”

Putnam is a graduate of Husson University and earned her Bank Marketing Diploma and General Banking Diploma from the Northern New England Center for Financial Training. She is also a graduate of the American Bankers Association’s School of Bank Marketing & Management, Northern New England School of Banking, the Young Professionals Institute (YPI) and holds a Certified Financial Marketing Professional (CFMP) designation. Putnam is a member of the Maine Bankers Association Marketing Committee and participates in various community events and activities throughout the Bank’s market area.