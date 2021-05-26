BELFAST — The Belfast Garden Club’s Plant Sale is back! It will take place on Saturday, June 5 (rain date is June 6), from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Belfast Boathouse lawn, at 34 Commercial Street. Tables will be well spaced and the number of people allowed in at one time to shop will be monitored. A good crowd is expected, so please wear a mask.

The plant sale includes Maine-grown perennials, annuals and vegetable plants, as well as gardening tools, decorative items, and books. This year there will be sections for house and native plants, as well as a raffle for a spectacular 40-year-old Christmas cactus. Many local nurseries were generous in their donations of plants, and club members and other local gardeners have donated plants and gardening-related items. Plant Sale Co-coordinator Paula Smith said this year’s sale is looking to be bigger than ever, since there will be more space for tables on the Boat House lawn and because the sale was canceled last year due to COVID concerns.

The annual sale is a major fundraiser for the Belfast Garden Club. Proceeds go toward maintaining public gardens all around the city, as well as donations to the Belfast Free Library of adult and children’s gardening books and several scholarship funds. Recently, the garden club made a large donation to the new Wales Park Community Garden, and they increased scholarships to provide paid internships for the school gardens at RSU 71.