Dove Tail Bats is broadening its reach into baseball’s metal bat market.

The Shirley-based company has entered an exclusive agreement to produce the world’s first metal bat with ProXR’s angled knob design.

The deal provides Dove Tail Bats a two-year exclusive window to use ProXR’s handle design, an ergonomic knob that provides for reduced compression and allows for a better grip on the bat by the hitter.





Dove Tail Bats already uses the ProXR knob design and technology in the manufacturing of its wood bats. The handle design results in an increased grip connection for batters as well as increased leverage, improved performance and greater power.

Dove Tail Bats is producing a metal bat with a new handle design similar to the one on this wooden bat. Credit: Courtesy of Dove Tail Bats

“After producing different angle knobs for three years, it was clear that ProXR had broken new ground,” Dove Tail Bats CEO Paul Lancisi said. “Every one of our pro and amateur players made the conversion with astounding results, including [New York Mets All-Star first baseman] Pete Alonso. Designed for maximum efficiency and power, we feel this knob gives any player the best opportunity for success.”

Alonso used yellow birch Dove Tail wooden bats to win the 2019 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, compete in that year’s All-Star Game and slug an MLB rookie-record 53 home runs while going on to be named National League Rookie of the Year.

The ProXR knobs come in three different designs, all of which will be available for the metal bats.

Dove Tail’s metal bats with the ProXR handle are expected to be available in August, and more information is available at DoveTailBat.com.

ProXR LLC is a privately held company founded in 2014 in St. Louis. ProXR develops and markets performance grip technology for equipment used in baseball and other sports including hockey, golf, field hockey and lacrosse.

This marks the second significant move this year for Dove Tail Bats, which started producing baseball bats in 2005 and today provides bats for players at all levels, including college, semi-pro and the professional ranks.

DTB announced recently that it had agreed to three-year contracts to furnish wooden bats for three different Florida-based summer baseball leagues, the Florida Gulf Coast League, the Collegiate League of the Palm Beaches and the South Florida Collegiate Baseball League.

The company will make nearly 2,000 bats this summer for those three 10-team leagues alone.