ORONO — Researchers at the University of Maine will host the virtual Maine Reuse Summit to celebrate Maine’s vibrant reuse economy from 11 a.m. to 1p.m. on Wednesday, June 9.

Attendees will learn about a multi-year research project on Maine’s reuse sector from researchers who conducted it. They will disclose findings from a statewide survey, national economic data and ethnographic engagement to help reuse practitioners and members of the public understand the economic and social value of reuse in Maine.

The second half of the event will be dedicated to building relationships between participants involved in the reuse sector. All attendees interested in participating are welcome. This half of the event will feature interactive components, breakout rooms and opportunities to connect with others across Maine and beyond on the topic of reuse.



The summit is free and available via Zoom; registration is required and can be done online. For more information, visit the webpage at https://umaine.edu/reuse/ for the event. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Ruth Hallsworth at 207-581-3196 or hallsworth@maine.edu.