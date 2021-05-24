SOFTBALL
Hampden Acad. 2, Bangor 0
At Hampden, Monday
Hampden Academy (4-5) top hitters: McKayla Poulin double, 2 RBI; Charlee Chute 2 singles, run; winning pitcher: Charlee Chute 13 strikeouts, walk; Bangor (4-5) top hitters: Taylor Coombs triple; pitcher: Lane Barron 10 strikeouts
Bangor 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Hampden 200 000 x — 2 5 0
Brewer 8 Oceanside 4
At Rockland, Monday
Brewer (4-7) top hitters: Sarah Kiley single, triple, 2 RBI; Josie Pece 2 singles, RBI; Jordan Doak 2 singles; winning pitcher: Morgan Downs 7 innings, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 6 walks, 2 hit batters; Oceanside (4-9) top hitters: Ava Philbrook single, RBI; pitcher: Grace Pratt 8 strikeouts, 3 walks, 2 hit batters
Brewer 002 120 3 — 8 10 1
Oceanside 100 100 2 — 4 2 2
Bangor 14, Cony 0
At Augusta, Saturday
Bangor (4-4) top hitters: Jenna Smith 2 home runs, single, 6 RBI; Taylor Coombs double, 2 singles, 2 RBI; Ashley Schultz home run, single, 4 RBI; winning pitcher: Lane Barron 6 strikeouts, 1 walk; Cony (1-10) top hitters: Caitlin Fairbrother-White single, Turrie Webber single
Bangor 520 214 — 14 12 0
Cony 000 000 — 0 2 2
Barron And Streams; Madore And Fairbrother-White
BASEBALL
At Hampden, Monday
Bangor 9, Hampden 4
Bangor (8-4) top hitters: Ben Caron 2 singles, Max Clark 2 singles, Matt Holmes 2 singles, 3 RBI; Hampden Academy (6-6) top hitters: Cam Hale 2 singles, Tom Knott double
Trisch, Courtney (5) and Howard; Knott, Llerena (3), Phelps (7) and Moore
Hodgdon 12, Woodland 2
At Hodgdon, Monday
Hodgdon top hitters: Troy Hipsley 2 singles, 3 RBI; Brock Thompson double, single, 2 RBI; Woodland top hitters: Cyrus Sewell single, run; Devan Wilder single, run
TENNIS
At Caribou, Monday
Caribou girls (10-0) 4, Houlton (2-9) 1
Singles: Sage Dubay (C) def. Reagan Perfitt 8-0; Livia Bouchard (C) def. Natalie Delucca 8-0; Ashlyn Bouchard (C) def. Dina Koretsky 8-1; doubles: Mia Theriault-Naomi Cote (C) def. Hillary Peabody-Haley Quint 8-1; Sophia Lorom-Alex Collins (H) def. Jayden Fournier-Kallee Parent 8-3
Caribou boys (8-2) 5, Houlton (3-8) 0
Singles: Sawyer Deprey (C) def. Jadon Gentle 8-2; Devon Ouellette (C) def. Caleb Solomon 8-1; Brevin Barnes (C) def. Gage Bartlett 8-1; doubles: Abraham Bouchard/Cody Martin (C) def. Jackson Cullen/Konner Lynds 8-5; Ari Plante/Nick Staples (C) def. Bradley Bean/Brody McLaughlin (H) 8-0
At Brewer, Monday
Brewer girls (3-9) 3, Belfast (4-8) 2
Singles: Madison Ferris (Bel) def. Kayla Lockhart 8-0, Jasmine Cunningham (Bel) def. Claire Warmuth 8-3, Charlee Laffey (Bre) def. Ada Curry 8-4; doubles: Abby Sargent-Maddy Cote (Brew) def. Josephine Cowles-Chelsea Gaiero, Maggie Raymond-Maggie Lincoln (Brew) def. Taylor Leeman-Sarah Cournoyer
MPA State Singles Tournament
At Lewiston
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS
SEMIFINALS
No. 1 Sofia Mavor, Yarmouth def. No. 4 Caitlin Cass, Lincoln Academy, 6-0, 6-3
No. 3 Morgan Warner, Waynflete def. No. 2 Blair Hollyday, Cape Elizabeth, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5
FINAL
No. 1 Mavor def. No. 3 Warner, 6-4, 6-0
BOYS
SEMIFINALS
No. 4 Caleb Fockens, Foxcroft Academy def. No. 1 Leif Boddie, Greely, 6-3, 6-0
No. 2 George Cutone, Kennebunk def. No. 3 Ben Adey, Waynflete, 6-0, 6-0
FINAL
No. 2 Cutone def. No. 4 Fockens, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-1