SOFTBALL

Hampden Acad. 2, Bangor 0

At Hampden, Monday

Hampden Academy (4-5) top hitters: McKayla Poulin double, 2 RBI; Charlee Chute 2 singles, run; winning pitcher: Charlee Chute 13 strikeouts, walk; Bangor (4-5) top hitters: Taylor Coombs triple; pitcher: Lane Barron 10 strikeouts

Bangor 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Hampden 200 000 x — 2 5 0

Brewer 8 Oceanside 4

At Rockland, Monday

Brewer (4-7) top hitters: Sarah Kiley single, triple, 2 RBI; Josie Pece 2 singles, RBI; Jordan Doak 2 singles; winning pitcher: Morgan Downs 7 innings, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 6 walks, 2 hit batters; Oceanside (4-9) top hitters: Ava Philbrook single, RBI; pitcher: Grace Pratt 8 strikeouts, 3 walks, 2 hit batters

Brewer 002 120 3 — 8 10 1

Oceanside 100 100 2 — 4 2 2

Bangor 14, Cony 0

At Augusta, Saturday

Bangor (4-4) top hitters: Jenna Smith 2 home runs, single, 6 RBI; Taylor Coombs double, 2 singles, 2 RBI; Ashley Schultz home run, single, 4 RBI; winning pitcher: Lane Barron 6 strikeouts, 1 walk; Cony (1-10) top hitters: Caitlin Fairbrother-White single, Turrie Webber single

Bangor 520 214 — 14 12 0

Cony 000 000 — 0 2 2

Barron And Streams; Madore And Fairbrother-White

BASEBALL

At Hampden, Monday

Bangor 9, Hampden 4

Bangor (8-4) top hitters: Ben Caron 2 singles, Max Clark 2 singles, Matt Holmes 2 singles, 3 RBI; Hampden Academy (6-6) top hitters: Cam Hale 2 singles, Tom Knott double

Trisch, Courtney (5) and Howard; Knott, Llerena (3), Phelps (7) and Moore    

Hodgdon 12, Woodland 2

At Hodgdon, Monday

Hodgdon top hitters: Troy Hipsley 2 singles, 3 RBI; Brock Thompson double, single, 2 RBI; Woodland top hitters: Cyrus Sewell single, run; Devan Wilder single, run

TENNIS

At Caribou, Monday

Caribou girls (10-0) 4, Houlton (2-9) 1

Singles: Sage Dubay (C) def. Reagan Perfitt 8-0; Livia Bouchard (C) def. Natalie Delucca 8-0; Ashlyn Bouchard (C) def. Dina Koretsky 8-1; doubles: Mia Theriault-Naomi Cote (C) def. Hillary Peabody-Haley Quint 8-1; Sophia Lorom-Alex Collins (H) def. Jayden Fournier-Kallee Parent 8-3

Caribou boys (8-2) 5, Houlton (3-8) 0

Singles: Sawyer Deprey (C) def. Jadon Gentle 8-2; Devon Ouellette (C) def. Caleb Solomon 8-1; Brevin Barnes (C) def. Gage Bartlett 8-1; doubles: Abraham Bouchard/Cody Martin (C) def. Jackson Cullen/Konner Lynds 8-5; Ari Plante/Nick Staples (C) def. Bradley Bean/Brody McLaughlin (H) 8-0

At Brewer, Monday

Brewer girls (3-9) 3, Belfast (4-8) 2

Singles: Madison Ferris (Bel) def. Kayla Lockhart 8-0, Jasmine Cunningham (Bel) def. Claire Warmuth 8-3, Charlee Laffey (Bre) def. Ada Curry 8-4; doubles: Abby Sargent-Maddy Cote (Brew) def. Josephine Cowles-Chelsea Gaiero, Maggie Raymond-Maggie Lincoln (Brew) def. Taylor Leeman-Sarah Cournoyer

MPA State Singles Tournament

At Lewiston

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS

SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Sofia Mavor, Yarmouth def. No. 4 Caitlin Cass, Lincoln Academy, 6-0, 6-3

No. 3 Morgan Warner, Waynflete def. No. 2 Blair Hollyday, Cape Elizabeth, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5

FINAL

No. 1 Mavor def. No. 3 Warner, 6-4, 6-0

BOYS

SEMIFINALS

No. 4 Caleb Fockens, Foxcroft Academy def. No. 1 Leif Boddie, Greely, 6-3, 6-0

No. 2 George Cutone, Kennebunk def. No. 3 Ben Adey, Waynflete, 6-0, 6-0

 FINAL

No. 2 Cutone def. No. 4 Fockens, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-1

Pete Warner

Pete is a Bangor native who graduated from Bangor High School, Class of 1980. He earned a B.S. in Journalism (Advertising) from the University of Maine in 1986. He has been a full-time member of the Bangor...