The Maine Red Claws have become the Maine Celtics.

The move aligns the NBA G League team with the Boston Celtics team name and colors.

“I’m as excited about this change as I was when we started the Maine Red Claws back in 2009,” Maine Celtics Team President Dajuan Eubanks said Monday in announcing the change. “Directly aligning our franchise name with the iconic Boston Celtics brand creates a new era of heritage building for basketball here in Maine.”





The team will keep Crusher the lobster as the team mascot, but will adopt a new logo that changes Crusher’s color from red to Celtics’ green.

“Maine’s evolution to further align the team with the Boston Celtics is as exciting for the team’s fans as it is for the league,” NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said. “Fans in Portland have long enjoyed the team’s focus on development and becoming the Celtics really highlights that commitment. I can’t wait to visit Portland to watch the team in green next season.”

The Maine Celtics were founded and adopted into the NBA minor league in 2009.