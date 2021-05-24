The Maine Legislature’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee voted Monday to recommend a measure that would decriminalize prostitution in Maine.

The panel voted 6 to 3 for an amended bill that would abolish criminal penalties for the first-time offenders, but it would allow criminal penalties for repeat offenders. Assistant District Attorney Nathan Walsh of Androscoggin County, who worked on the measure, said it “would decriminalize sex-selling, but would keep sex buying … illegal” with increased penalties.

Opponents argued Maine has witnessed an increase in sex trafficking and that now is not the time to decriminalize prostitution.





“We had a lot of press about sex trafficking, because we had such a problem and now we are just going to make it so that it’s legal, and even legal for them to sell themselves,” said Sen. Scott Cyrway, R-Benton.

The legislation also sets up a study to determine how to prevent people from selling themselves for sex, or from buying sex. The measure now goes to the full Legislature for consideration.