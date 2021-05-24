AUGUSTA — In a ceremony held on May 12, coinciding with international nurses’ day and Florence Nightingale’s birthday, as well as National Nurses’ Week, the University of Maine at Augusta Nursing Program presented nationally recognized awards to members of its faculty and student body from The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. In 2018, the DAISY Award partnered with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing to honor academic leaders responsible for preparing the nation’s nursing workforce.

Emily Clemons, a third year nursing student from Wilton, received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Students. This award celebrates students for the above-and-beyond care and compassion shown to patients and their families, a distinction that Clemons has demonstrated through her studies at UMA.

Dr. Lisa Heald, assistant professor of nursing, was presented the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Faculty, created to recognize the contributions faculty make to the future of nursing. Dr. Heald is an outstanding member of the nursing faculty and is dedicated to educating the next generation of nurses.





Terry Colby, professor of nursing, was recognized with the DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to nurses who have devoted their life’s work to the compassionate care of others. Professor Colby exemplifies the award criteria through her active mentoring, being a role model, advocating for her patients, and promoting the positive image of nursing. She serves as an inspiration to those at all stages of their careers and in the various and important roles of nursing. She has a distinguished 37-year career advocating for the improvement of patient care and is recognized by the broader nursing community as a transformational nursing leader.

Each honoree received a certificate, a DAISY recognition pin, and a specially designed unique Healer’s Touch sculpture.