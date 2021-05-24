For every “assist” in the Sea Dogs’ 2021 season, KeyBank will donate to nonprofit Cooking for Community

PORTLAND – Portland Sea Dogs and KeyBank, a long-time sponsor, are collaborating on a #KeyBank Assists in-game promotion to support Portland-based nonprofit Cooking for Community. For every assist recorded by the Sea Dogs during ALL home games throughout the entire season, KeyBank pledges a donation of $10 per assist, up to $10,000 total for season.

“The Sea Dogs are proud to partner with KeyBank to assist Cooking for Community and their mission to feed those in need and support local restaurants,” said Geoff Iacuessa, the president and general manager of the Portland Sea Dogs. “KeyBank shares our commitment to the community, together we can hit out of the park to help to make a lasting impact.”





Cooking for Community is an all-volunteer organization addressing hunger in Maine by hiring local restaurants and food producers economically impacted by the pandemic to prepare healthy meals for people who are food insecure. The nonprofit’s social service affiliates then distribute these comforting, easy-to-reheat meals to underserved populations. Ninety-eight percent of all funding raised by Cooking for Community goes directly to restaurant and food producing partners. Since its inception in early April 2020, over 100,000 meals have been purchased to feed the hungry and support local restaurants and growers who are central to our community and the economic viability of Maine’s vibrant food culture.

“We are honored and grateful to be selected by the Portland Sea Dogs and Keybank as the recipient of their #Keybank Assists fundraising efforts. The support raised by this collaboration will fuel our work supporting local restaurants and feeding our most needy neighbors, dishing out nourishment and dignity to many.” Ellie Linen Low, organizer, Cooking for Community.

KeyBank’s involvement in the Sea Dog’s in-game promotion is part of the bank’s #KeyBank Assists program, launched a year ago to support local businesses and communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, #KeyBank Assists has donated more than $550,000 to communities across the bank’s 15-state footprint and supported 38 charities and 105 small businesses. KeyBank’s donation through the Sea Dog promotion will go directly to Cooking for Community to support small businesses in Maine’s food producing industries, as well as help to fight hunger across the state.

“COVID-19 and its impact has touched so many in our community, particularly those already in vulnerable situations, including restaurants and other small businesses that are so important to our local economy,” said KeyBank Maine Market President Chip Kelley. “We are proud to partner with the Portland Sea Dogs and Cooking for Community to help fight hunger and support a number of local small businesses in this innovative way.”

KeyBank currently has 42 branches in Maine. The bank has been a sponsor of the Portland Sea Dogs since the inaugural season in 1994.

Learn more about the KeyBank Assists at www.key.com/keybankassists.