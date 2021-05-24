After 16 months of limited operations due to COVID-19, the Northern Maine Community College’s Rodney Smith Wellness Center is excited to announce that the fitness facilities will fully open to the community starting June 1.

The center will continue to follow State of Maine preventative guidelines for gyms and exercise facilities. In accordance with state and federal guidelines, fully vaccinated visitors can exercise without a face mask. Members will need to show proof of vaccination. For members or guests who have not yet been vaccinated, a mask will be required for all indoor activities.

“We’ve missed our community members and are thrilled to invite them back,” says SWC Director Tom Richard. “We built the fitness center to improve access to health and exercise for people of all ages in Aroostook – that’s the purpose of our facility – so this feels like we’re getting back to the core of our work and we couldn’t be more excited.”





The 4,000 square-foot facility offers a modern and vibrant space designed with the amateur and avid wellness enthusiast in mind, explained Richard. Members have access to cardio machines, resistance machines, and a full range of free-weights. A connected fitness room also offers spin bikes and a large monitor with interactive training programs. Membership includes access to the locker rooms and showers.

In 2019, NMCC remodeled the adjoining gymnasium and locker rooms to offer improved amenities and more fitness features like an indoor walking area and basketball courts. The center offers an affordable pricing structure and summer hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The center will reopen with only spin classes at this time, but Richard is hoping to offer a wider range of group classes in the fall.

“If you’re interested in taking your fitness to the next level now that the pandemic is winding down, give me a call – our doors are open as of June 1st,” said Richard.

To learn more about the Rodney Smith Wellness Center on NMCC campus visit nmcc.edu or contact director Tom Richard with any membership questions at 207-760-1130 or trichard@nmcc.edu. The SWC also posts regular updates to their Facebook page.