Freshman left-hander Sophia DiCocco tossed a masterful two-hitter to outduel Husson ace Jen Jones on Sunday afternoon to lead Tufts University a 1-0 victory in the championship round game of an NCAA Division III softball regional at O’Keefe Field in Bangor.

Tufts (21-5) went 4-0 in the tournament despite scoring only seven runs in their four wins. The Jumbos advance to the College World Series in Salem, Virginia.





Reegan Coleman doubled and scored in the bottom of the seventh inning for Tufts, which rallied to beat Eastern Connecticut State 2-1 earlier Sunday.

Husson went 2-2.

DiCocco only struck out three but induced 17 ground-ball outs and her slick-fielding teammates committed just one error behind her. Husson hit only two balls out of the infield.

Jones tossed a six-hitter and eclipsed the 600-strikeout mark for her career.

Coleman doubled to right-center with one out in the seventh and Rachel Moore dropped a single into right. Coleman scored on a passed ball.

A double by Whitney Bess and Olivia McCarty’s infield single were Husson’s only hits.

Husson opened the tourney with a 12-4 victory over Endicott on Friday, then dropped a 9-1, six-inning decision to Eastern Connecticut State on Saturday before staying alive later in the day with a 2-0 victory over Brandeis.