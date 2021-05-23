University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Extension will offer a home gardening webinar about optimizing compost and manure use in the garden from 6–7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9.

“Getting the Most Out of Compost and Manure” includes what to look for when purchasing compost and manure, the benefits and considerations of each, no-till practices and how to use compost and different kinds of manure. Olivia Saunders, a UNH Extension field specialist in fruit and vegetable production, will present the webinar.



Registration is required; a sliding scale fee is optional. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/spring-gardening-series-getting-the-most-out-of-compost-and-manure/ to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This is the fifth in a six-part spring gardening webinar series offered every other Wednesday through June for Maine and New Hampshire gardeners. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099 or extension.gardening@maine.edu.