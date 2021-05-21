Husson University freshman third baseman Kenzie Dore of Holden has another item to add to her scrapbook.

The Brewer High School product has been named one of 15 finalists for the Schutts Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division III Softball Player of the Year. She is the only freshman in the group.

There will be a Player of the Year selected from 11 everyday players and a Pitcher of the Year chosen from among four pitchers.





Dore has already earned the distinction of being the school’s first All-New England first-team selection. She previously was named the North Atlantic Conference Rookie of the Year and was an All-NAC first-team choice.

Dore, who had one hit with two runs batted Friday during Husson’s 12-4 win over Endicott College in the opening round of the NCAA Regional at Husson, is now hitting .495.

She leads the Eagles in batting average, home runs (4), RBI (37), hits (45), extra-base hits (15), on-base percentage (.547) and slugging percentage (.780).

She is second in runs scored (30), is tied for the team lead in walks (13), and she has struck out only seven times in 106 plate appearances.

Dore is working on a 21-game hitting streak and she has had at least one hit in all but one of Husson’s 29 games.