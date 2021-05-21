This story will be updated.

Being the top seed for a tournament you are hosting would seem like an ideal situation, but there is a lot of pressure that goes along with that.

Husson University’s Morgan Coleman stretches to make the out against Endicott’s Lauren Misiaszek in an NCAA regional softball game at O’Keefe Softball Field on Friday, May 21, 2021. Husson won the game 12-4 in six innings. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The Husson University softball team, hosting an NCAA Regional for the first time in school history, made sure the pressure didn’t build up on Friday morning. The Eagles erupted for nine first-inning runs en route to a 12-4 victory over Endicott College at the O’Keefe Softball Field in Bangor.





NCAA Division III Player of the Year finalist Kenzie Dore from Holden and Maddy Fowler each had two-run singles in the uprising and Sydney Ames of Skowhegan posted two of her four hits and an RBI in the frame.

Husson University’s Kimmie Goddard gets Endicott’s Chrissy Marotto out at second base on Friday, May 21, 2021. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

All nine runs were unearned as the Gulls committed four errors.

Husson, 28-1 and winner of 21 in a row, plays the loser of the 2 p.m. game between third seed Brandeis (13-1) and No. 4 Eastern Connecticut State (30-2) in Saturday’s 10 a.m. contest. Endicott (19-3) faces the loser of the Tufts-Babson game at 4 p.m. Friday in an elimination game.

Ames stroked four singles to pace Husson’s nine-hit attack and scored three times. She was Husson’s only repeat hitter.

Jen Jones went the distance in improving to 13-0. She allowed four hits and three earned runs with four strikeouts and five walks.

Keelin Spencer had a two-run double and RBI single for Endicott and Michaela Hamill (6-2) absorbed the loss. She lasted just one-third of an inning.

Commonwealth Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year and second team all-region pick Maria Hanchuk — who sports the nation’s second lowest earned run average at 0.29 — wasn’t available to pitch for the Gulls, according to Endicott coach Katie Bettencourt. Bettencourt did not reveal the reason.

Husson University pitcher Jen Jones delivers a pitch against Endicott at O’Keefe Softball Field on Friday, May 21, 2021. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN