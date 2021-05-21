BASEBALL
Bucksport 8, GSA 0
At Bucksport
Top hitters, Bucksport (9-2): Ty Giberson 4 singles, 2 RBI; Gavyn Holyoke single, triple; Jordan Malenfant 2 singles, Owen Gaudreau 2 singles; Logan Stanley, Brandon Elden, Tyler Hallett, Jake Guty 1 single apiece; winning pitcher: Jake Guty 16 strikeouts; GSA (5-6): Jed Sawyer with 2 singles; pitcher: Teague Smallidge 5 strikeouts, 2 walks
GSA 000 000 0— 0 2 1
Bucksport 300 113 x — 8 14 1
Guty and Stanley; Smallidge, Lebel (6) Parker(6) and Lorio
Hampden Acad. 1, Brewer 0
At Hampden
Hampden Academy (6-5) top hitters: Collin Peckham single, Kolby Moore double, Jaykob Wildman single; winning pitcher: Collin Peckham 6 strikeouts, 5 walks; save: Kaden Beloff 2 strikeouts, 2 walks; Brewer (3-6) top hitters: Rowan Valley single, Ben Goodrich single
SOFTBALL
John Bapst 6, MCI 4
At Bangor
John Bapst top hitters: Grace Martin single, home run, 3 RBI; Lacey Scanlon single, triple, 2 runs; Julia Hagsrom single 2 runs; winning pitcher: Maizy Weirich 5 strikeouts, 2 hit batters; Maine Central Institute top hitters: Danielle Dow home run, 3 RBI; Gracie Moore single, 2 runs; pitcher: Abbie Keenan 1 strikeout, 3 walks 1 hit batter.
MCI 100 040 0 — 4 3 2
JB 100 140 0 — 6 9 2
Abbie Keenan and Trinity Leavitt; Maizy Weirich and Olivia Rand
