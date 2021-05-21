MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the winter 2021 dean’s list. The winter term runs from January to May.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Local honorees are:





Tabatha Morin of Corinth

Hunter Neale of Bangor

Trenton Willey of Bangor

Michael Clark of Bangor

Tamara McCrater of Brewer

Shelby Baston of Old Town and

Heather O’Connor of Glenburn.