Over the past year or so, the Northern Light Lung Cancer Screening Program, administered through Northern Light Cardiothoracic Surgery, has seen unparalleled growth, due in large part to the higher-than-average number of people in Maine stricken with lung cancer. To help meet the needs of these patients, the Lung Cancer Screening Program is excited to welcome Christine Bell, PA-C.

Bell is a two-time graduate of Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS), earning her undergraduate degree in pre-med studies in Boston, then returning to complete her master’s in physician assistant studies at MCPHS’ Worcester campus. She also completed a certificate program in EKG & Phlebotomy at New York Institute of Medical Careers.

Prior to joining Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Bell was a PA at Ellsworth Family Medicine and at Penobscot Community Health Care in Brewer. She is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants. Welcome aboard, Christine!