LOVELL — The Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library in Lovell continues their monthly author series with author, Latin teacher and accomplished tattoo artist Phuc Tran on Tuesday, May 25 at 7 p.m.

Tran’s highly acclaimed memoir “Sigh, Gone” has been nominated for a 2021 Maine Literary Award and has been featured in several national media outlets including “The Today Show” and NPR’s “Weekend Edition.”

“The best, the funniest, and the most heartfelt memoir of the year,” proclaims BookPage book reviews. “A heartfelt and ambitious memoir,” says Tobias Carroll in the Portland Press Herald.





We hope you’ll join us online for this free event as Tran shares his personal stories, as well as his connection to Maine, followed by readings and an online Q&A. You can find out more about Phuc Tran at www.phucskywalker.com

“Meet the Author” is co-sponsored by Bridgton Books and White Birch Books (North Conway, New Hampshire), where you can pick up the authors’ latest releases.Please visit the library website for more information and for the monthly Zoom links to these free events: www.hobbslibrary.org.