Two brands plan to realign as Hancock Lumber announces their deepened partnership with Marvin, a window and door manufacturer and brand they have reconnected with following their latest acquisition of Lapointe Lumber. Both multi-generational, independent, century-old, family-owned companies, Hancock Lumber and Marvin have a long-standing relationship.

“Hancock Lumber could not be more excited about reuniting with the Marvin team and brand and having the opportunity to offer builders and homeowners their complete collection of windows and doors again,” said Hancock Lumber’s President/CFO Paul Wainman. “This really is a complete circle of business — for over two decades our eastern white pine sawmills have supplied Marvin with pine boards that their manufacturing teams remanufacture to use for components in their products.”

Team Hancock looks forward to bringing back the full line of Marvin products across their 11 lumberyards throughout Maine and New Hampshire. Marvin offers builders, architects, and homeowners exceptional solutions for any project with a focus on creating better ways of living. Each of their three collections is inspired by how people live and organized by degree of design detail, flexibility, and customization possibilities.





Headquartered in Minnesota, Marvin is a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated business with more than 6,000 employees across 16 cities in North America. Marvin products are distributed nationally through a network of independent dealers and are also exported internationally. With over 100 years of industry experience, Marvin has built a reputation for delivering the finest craftsmanship in windows and doors.

Hancock Lumber operates high-efficiency sawmills, lumberyards, component manufacturing, and full-service kitchen design showrooms for professional builders and homeowners looking to make their construction and remodeling projects more innovative, adaptive, and on-demand. Their mission is to create a work environment that first and foremost recognizes employees as human beings and ultimately enhances the lives of everyone who works at the organization. Led by their team of nearly 600 employees, the company has been awarded ‘Best Place to Work in Maine’ for seven consecutive years. To learn more, please visit http://www.HancockLumber.com.