BANGOR — The City of Bangor is offering financial assistance to eligible businesses located in Bangor that have been impacted by the severe interruption of operations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will assist for profit micro-enterprise businesses with a grant of up to $5,000. Funding for these programs is provided through the City of Bangor’s Community Development Block Grant Program with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The grant funds can be used to pay for up to three months of normal business operating expenses, such as utilities, supplies, business taxes, employee wages, and rent. Employees of the City of Bangor or City of Bangor elected officials are not eligible.

To be eligible for the program, a business must:



• Have five or fewer employees



• Provide documentation that the owner’s income is at or below 80% of the HUD Area Median Income



• Be a for-profit business with a maximum of $2.5 million annual gross income



• Document a minimum of 15% decline in sales



Additional information and applications are available on the City’s website at www.bangormaine.gov/covidrelief. Interested parties are urged to read the guidelines which contain additional information and restrictions.