This story will be updated.

The Husson University baseball team is within one victory of its first trip to the NCAA Division III Tournament in a decade after a Thursday afternoon 5-2 victory over SUNY Cobleskill in the first game of their best-of-three North Atlantic Conference championship series at the Winkin Complex in Bangor.

Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, with an if-necessary game at noon Friday. The series winner earns the conference’s automatic berth to the NCAAs.





Senior left-hander Cam Graham (5-1) scattered five hits over eight-plus innings on the mound and did not allow an earned run while striking out six and walking one.

Right-hander Ryan Robb came on in relief with no one out and a runner aboard in the top of the ninth and induced a foul-out and a game-ending 6-4-3 double play to earn the save.

Senior third baseman Chris Ewanik had the biggest of Husson’s eight hits in the opener, a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning that enabled coach Chris Morris’ club to erase an early 2-0 deficit.

On the first pitch after David LeBlanc hit a leadoff single to left, Ewanik slammed his third home run of the season, a blast beyond the fence in right-center field.

Husson (21-6) took the lead for good in the same inning as Brandon Smith singled to center, went to second base on Ethan Stoddard’s sacrifice and scored on Tyler Parke’s two-out single to center to give the Eagles a 3-2 edge.

Parke also tripled and scored on Akira Warren’s sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to make it 4-2. Husson added an insurance run in the eight as LeBlanc singled to center, advanced to third on two SUNY Cobleskill errors and scored on a wild pitch by starter Jarrod Williams.

Williams allowed five runs, four earned, on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk over 7 1/3 innings.

(Game 1)

SUNY Cobleskill 100 100 000 — 2 5 5

Husson 000 300 11x — 5 8 5

Williams, Ladden (8) and Budzinski, Snyder (8); Graham, Robb (9) and Parke; WP: Graham (5-1); LP: Williams (2-2); Save: Robb (5)