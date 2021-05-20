This story will be updated.

Nine more Mainers have died as health officials on Thursday reported another 219 coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 3,071. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 3,140 on Wednesday.





Six women and three have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 816. Five were from Androscoggin County, two from Penobscot County and one each from Hancock and York counties. Of those, three were in their 80s, two in their 70s and two in their 60s.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 66,534, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 66,315 on Wednesday.

Of those, 48,817 have been confirmed positive, while 17,717 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 1.64 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 497.11.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 215.1, down from 225.7 a day ago, down from 254 a week ago and down from 451.6 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,962 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 14.66 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,102), Aroostook (1,808), Cumberland (16,977), Franklin (1,320), Hancock (1,317), Kennebec (6,315), Knox (1,105), Lincoln (1,019), Oxford (3,504), Penobscot (5,936), Piscataquis (535), Sagadahoc (1,427), Somerset (2,134), Waldo (986), Washington (864) and York (13,185) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 6,897 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Thursday, 687,229 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 654,984 have received a final dose.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,027,161 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 587,875 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.