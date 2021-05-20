University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host in-person wild blueberry field days beginning 3–5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25 with a combined pest and crop management meeting on Jordan Way off Nicolin Road in Ellsworth.



”Summer 2021 Wild Blueberry Field Days” will continue through July 9 with themed meetings about conventional and organic climate resilience and dual-use solar in Cherryfield, Brunswick, Rockport and Stockton Springs. The series concludes with Blueberry Hill Farm field days in Jonesboro, with options for either July 8 or 9.

The series is free; registration is required for each session. Register and find more information on the event webpage. Masks are encouraged, social distancing is required. Pesticide applicator credits are available for most dates. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Mary Michaud at 207-581-3188 or mary.j.michaud@maine.edu.