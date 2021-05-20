At its annual meeting this week, Machias Savings Bank announced seven new corporators. The following were voted on and approved by Machias Savings Bank’s existing corporators: Marci Booth of LIHC Investment Group in Portland; Seraphina Erhart of Maine Coast Sea Vegetables in Hancock; Luke Holden of Luke’s Lobster in Portland; Cathy Manchester of Keller Williams Realty in Portland; Paul Paradis of Paradis True Value in Bar Harbor; Hugh Reynolds of Greenhead Lobster in Stonington; Drew Sigfridson, SIOR of The Boulos Company in Portland.

“We are proud to support a variety of industries across the state, and these corporators are a representation of the diversity of those businesses we work closely with. We’re proud to have them join us,” said Larry Barker, CEO of Machias Savings Bank. [quote needs approval]

Marci Booth – LIHC Investment Group (Portland)

A leader, operations visionary, and financial facilitator with over 20 years’ experience, Booth is an expert at managing and growing organizations. Currently, she is CEO of LIHC Investment Group, a national real estate group specializing in the acquisition and preservation of affordable housing. Prior to joining LIHC, Booth merged her own consulting firm with MacPage, where she was a principal and led the management consulting practice focused on outsourced CFO services and strategic business management.





A Maine native and USM alum, Booth was a founding member and Treasurer of the Scarborough Education Foundation and served as an advisory board member for the Brick and Beam Society. She joined the USM Foundation Board in 2017 and serves as a member of the steering committee for Mercy Hospital Fore River in Portland. Booth is a resident of Scarborough.

Seraphina Erhart – Maine Coast Sea Vegetables (Hancock)

Erhart’s parents founded Maine Coast Sea Vegetables in 1971, affording her the opportunity to both see the small business grow up around her and spend spring and summer days on rocky shores while her parents harvested. Currently, she works as General Manager, supporting the company’s team of 22 employees through milestones like the buildout of a new facility, the development of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, Certified Organic and Food Safety compliance, and HR needs.

Additionally, she sits on the Maine Sea Grant Policy Advisory Panel as the seaweed industry representative and is an active member of the Maine Seaweed Council. Erhart is a resident of Franklin.

Luke Holden – Luke’s Lobster (Portland)

Holden is a third generation lobsterman that aimed to bring a true Maine lobster roll to New York City after relocating there after college. His business has since grown to include locations in Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Las Vegas, Miami, San Francisco, Tokyo, Singapore and Maine.

Holden sits on the board of the Lobster Institute, Gulf of Maine Research Institute, Maine Aquaculture Co-op, and the Tenants Harbor Fisherman’s Co-op, which he helped found. In 2018, Luke’s Lobster furthered its commitment to sustainability and socially conscious business practices by becoming a certified B Corporation®. The same year, Luke’s was named the Global Supplier of the Year by Whole Foods Market and received its Purpose Driven Empowerment award. Luke’s Lobster is also part of the 2018 INC 5000 and Holden has been named one of Real Leaders 2018 Top 100. During his career, he has also been included on the “30 Under 30” lists of Forbes, Inc, and Zagat as well as Crain’s 40 under 40, and was recently interviewed on NPR’s “How I Built This” podcast. He lives in South Portland.

Cathy Manchester – Keller Williams Realty (Portland)

Manchester is Operating Principal of the Greater Portland Keller Williams Market Center, the third most profitable market center for Keller Williams Realty in 2020. Manchester entered real estate in 1996 after a 15-year career in Law Enforcement, during which time she served as the first female Chief of Police in the State of Maine. She graduated as valedictorian from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy and was the first female from Maine to graduate from the FBI National Academy.

Manchester has been a recipient of the Business Achiever of the Year Award in Gray/New Gloucester, the Maine Women’s Fund Award, and the Thomas J. Hardy Award for Overall Excellence from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. She has volunteered with the Senate Presidents Business Advisory Council, the Maine Real Estate Commission, and as a Councilor with the town of Gray. Manchester is a resident of Raymond.

Paul Paradis – Paradis True Value (Bar Harbor)

After attending Babson College and serving in the Coast Guard for 5 years, Paradis joined his family’s hardware business, which he has been running for the past 25 years. In 2020, he was elected to the Hancock County Commission and currently serves as the Treasurer of the Bar Harbor Yacht Club. Paradis served on the Bar Harbor Town Council for 13 years and the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative for 6 years. He is a resident of Bar Harbor.

Hugh Reynolds – Greenhead Lobster (Stonington)

Reynolds is owner of Greenhead Lobster, a family-owned business since 1997 that focuses exclusively on wild-caught fresh Stonington lobster. He oversees every aspect of the operation from his dockside Stonington headquarters and has grown the business to 5 locations in Maine and New Hampshire. Reynolds is passionate about providing a superior quality product supplied by the intergenerational local fishing community and sat on the board of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative from 2012-2019. He is a resident of Deer Isle.

Drew Sigfridson, SIOR – The Boulos Company (Portland)

Since 1998, Sigfridson has worked with The Boulos Company, focusing on new business development and the brokerage of investment and development projects in Maine and New Hampshire. As Managing Director he directs strategic growth and operations for Boulos’ brokerage offices in Portland, Maine and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He has been a director and past-president for the Maine Commercial Association of Realtors, past president of the Maine Real Estate & Development Association, and past chairman of the Avesta Housing Board of Directors.

Sigfridson is co-founder of an Opportunity Zone Fund that focuses on sourcing and under-writing qualified Opportunity Zone social impact investments throughout a 17-state region. He is a resident of Portland.