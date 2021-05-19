University of Maine field hockey coach Josette Babineau and associate head coach Michelle Simpson were named the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Coaching Staff of the Year for the Northeast Region.

They are one of six finalists for the National Coaching Staff of the Year. The award will be announced at 7 p.m. on June 15 on the live NFHCA awards show.

They shared America East Coaching Staff of the Year honors with Monmouth’s Carli Figlio and assistants David Williamson and Alyssa Ercolino.





Babineau last earned the honor in 2015.

Senior Hana Davis, who this spring became the third UMaine player to earn America East Midfielder of the Year honors, has been named to the NFHCA Division I Senior Team.

Davis, a native of Tsawwassen, British Columbia, was one of 38 Division I seniors selected to the team. She scored three goals in 11 games.

The Black Bears went 7-4 this season, 7-1 in conference play, and finished tied with Monmouth atop the league standings. They posted seven wins in their last eight regular-season games before losing 2-1 to eventual champion Stanford University 2-1 in the tournament semifinals.

UMaine played its last seven games without 2019 America East Defender of the Year Cassandra Mascarenhas, who was sidelined with a broken finger.

UMaine’s only AE regular season loss was a 3-2 setback at Monmouth.

The Black Bears beat Stanford 3-2 in their regular-season matchup.

Two of UMaine’s top four scorers were freshmen, as Poppy Lambert from New Zealand had five goals and an assist for 11 points and Tereza Holubcova from the Czech Republic was tied for third with nine points on two goals and a team-high five assists.