Jaclyn Tourtelotte has been named permanent athletic administrator at Foxcroft Academy.

Tourtelotte had been serving in that post on an interim basis throughout the 2020-21 academic year, replacing assistant head of school Tim Smith, who stepped down from his 17-year stint as athletic administrator last July.

Tourtelotte also will continue to serve as Foxcroft’s certified athletic trainer.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue what I’ve been doing for the last nine months with the athletic programs at FA,” she said. “With that being said, this was not a simple decision as with athletics, nights and weekends are almost always filled with activities so this was a real family choice and without the support of my husband Eric this would not be possible.”

Tourtelotte began her career at Foxcroft in 2011 as a full-time athletic trainer, physical education teacher and associate athletic administrator after seven years teaching physical education and health at Orono High School.

The South Paris native and University of Maine graduate started her athletic training career as a student trainer with the UMaine football team and today serves on several prominent athletic training committees.

She was named 2015 Gatorade New England District Secondary School Athletic Trainer of the Year.

“Working with our student-athletes is something I have enjoyed over my years at Foxcroft Academy, and the chance to continue to do that while also adding another professional challenge to my career makes this an even more exciting opportunity,” she said.

Tourtelotte has helped lead the Foxcroft athletic program through the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping the Ponies’ teams compliant with CDC regulations while fielding several competitive programs.

“This school year has been like nothing we have ever experienced, and Jackie did an outstanding job keeping our athletic programs running smoothly through some really uncertain times,” said Foxcroft Academy head of school Arnold Shorey. “It was truly trial by fire, but she has never wavered on who she is as a professional. I’m very comfortable knowing she is at the head of our athletic department.”