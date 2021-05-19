Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Silencing small towns

Small towns like Caratunk shouldn’t have a say on what transmission projects Central Maine Power constructs within their borders, even if the project won’t benefit Mainers. That’s essentially what Central Maine Power lobbyist Jim Mitchell told the Legislature’s Energy Committee this week.

As a resident of Caratunk, I am sick of CMP singling us out as a problem child when it comes to its for-profit corridor. Caratunk is one of 25 towns along the route that voted in strong opposition to this destructive project. All of the impacted towns along the corridor that have voted have strongly opposed this project because it would have long-lasting and devastating impacts on property values, wildlife and quality of life for the residents who would be forced to live at the foot of CMP’s monopolies.





For years now, I believe CMP has abused small towns like mine in the name of corporate greed and profits, and the Public Utilities Commission paved the way for this to happen. If the corridor is constructed, CMP stands to make $5 million per month off of a contract with Massachusetts, but in order for that cash to materialize, it must first bulldoze through the very heart of rural Maine.

If allowed to proceed, my small town and small towns up and down the route will never be the same. Maine is a state of small towns and communities. Don’t let CMP get away with treating us this way. Vote yes to reject the CMP corridor this November.

Kathy Barkley

Caratunk

Don’t fight racism with racism

I was just a kid when Lloyd Price recorded his catchy songs long ago, but I knew I liked them. When the media reported his recent death, I realized I’d never known he was Black. Then I realized I wouldn’t have cared about his color back then, and I don’t now.

What the country should be striving for is what I had as a child: color blindness concerning race. Unfortunately, in my opinion, organizations like Black Lives Matter, many schools and colleges, and much of the Democratic Party are striving mightily to exacerbate race relations.

BLM’s mission statement makes it clear to me they want segregated schools and as little white contact as possible. Schools and colleges are teaching Critical Race Theory, which in my opinion drastically misrepresents our nation’s history and blames everything on whites. Democrats want to give reparations to Black people for ancient slavery, which would surely drive further wedges between Blacks and whites.

I categorically reject the idea that all whites are racist. Some certainly are, and so are some Black people and people of other races. It’s my opinion that racism can never be ended by advocating more racism, and I hope we realize that soon.

Lawrence E. Merrill

Bangor

Pass the For the People Act

Ever since at least the 1980s, Republicans have been working mostly for the benefit of the wealthy who fund them. The $2 trillion dollar give-away to the wealthy that only Republicans voted for in 2017 is an example of this. Republicans likely know that if they pass laws to benefit the wealthy that are unpopular with the majority of people they’re unlikely to win fair elections.

So in Republican-controlled states, they’re falsely claiming voter fraud or that only “quality” votes should be counted. They’ve passed or are trying to pass hundreds of state laws that would make voting harder for people of color, students, the elderly and anyone else more likely to vote Democrat. And they may try to remove people from voting lists like they’ve done in the past.

As I understand it, the For the People Act will basically make it illegal to interfere with anyone’s right to vote. If we don’t want democracy to die we need to do all we can to see that the For the People Act is passed.

One way is for people to let at least their own representative and senators know they will do everything they can to see that any congressman or senator who doesn’t vote for the For the People Act will be voted out of office.

Deek Crowley

Wayne