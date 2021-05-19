PORTLAND – Verrill is pleased to announce that Jim Cohen has been appointed chair of the firm’s Energy, Telecommunications, and Natural Resources Group. Cohen, a former mayor of Portland, is a long-time firm partner who currently serves as the board president of the Portland Community Chamber of Commerce and as a board member of the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority. Cohen has also been recognized by Best Lawyers, New England Super Lawyers and Chambers USA for excellence in energy, regulatory and utilities law.

Verrill’s Energy, Telecommunications, and Natural Resources Group includes lawyers in Maine and Boston who advise clients on local and national projects involving renewable energy development, complex environmental permitting and adjudication, state and federal energy, telecommunications, and water policies, as well as proceedings before state and local government boards and agencies.

Members of the group have successfully permitted some of Maine’s largest wind and solar projects, and the group works with some of the nation’s largest telecommunications service providers, including wireless and landline telecommunication providers, high-tech companies, internet service providers, radio communications providers, trade associations, and wholesale consumers of telecommunications services. The Group maintains a blog called Environmental and Energy Law Update which can be found at http://www.verrill-law.com/environmental-land-use.