SOFTBALL
Messalonskee 1, Bangor 0
At Bangor
Messalonskee (8-1) top hitters: Jordan Lambert, Kristen Dube, Brooke Martin, Kierra Bumford 1 single apiece; pitchers: Megan Wills (WP) 1 hit, 10 strikeouts, 0 walks, Kate Douglass 1 hit, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks; Bangor (3-3) top hitters: Taylor Coombs single, Cassidy Ireland single; pitcher: Lane Barron 9 strikeouts, 2 walks
Messalonskee 000 001 0 — 1 4 1
Bangor 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Douglass, Wills and Martin; Barron and Streams
Tennis
HIGH SCHOOL
At Houlton
Presque Isle girls 5, Houlton 0
Singles: Madi Hendricks (PI) def. Raegan Perfitt 8-1, Libby Kinney (PI) def. Natalie DeLucca 8-0, Julia Blake (PI) def. Dina Koretsky 8-6; doubles: Isabella Keegan-Emma Deeves (PI) def. Haley Quint-Hillary Peabody 8-2, Ellie Clark-Rossalyn Buck (PI) def. Cindy Hannigan-Riley Sylvain 8-4
Presque Isle boys 5, Houlton 0
Singles: Landon Thompson (PI) def. Jadon Gentle 8-0, Ben Flannery (PI) def. Caleb Solomon 8-4, Garrett LaToneau (PI) def. Gage Bartlett 8-0; doubles: Ben Duprey-Jack Hallett (PI) def. Jackson Cullen-Konnor Lynds 8-3, Gavin Dunleavy-Jack Buck (PI) def. Bradley Bean-Landon Dirusso 8-2
At Brewer
Washington Academy girls (6-6) 4, Brewer (2-8) 1
Singles: Sarah Moulton (WA) def. Kayla Lockhart 8-2, Michon Whitney (WA) def. Claire Warmuth 8-5, Jinny Davis (WA) def. Allyson Crawford 8-2; doubles: Maddy Cote-Charlee Laffey (B) def. Marissa Wood-Ellie Claverie 8-1, Crystalann Kloeber-Cora Sanchez (WA) def. Maggie Raymond-Abby Sargent