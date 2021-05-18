HERMON — Brian Walsh, principal of Hermon High School, has announced the honor parts for the Class of 2021. Commencement exercises will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 4 on Pottle Field at Hermon High School. Tickets are required to attend.

Noelle Patten, daughter of Christopher and Heather Patten of Hermon, has been named Valedictorian of her graduating class. She will attend the University of Maine in Orono in the fall majoring in elementary education.

Valedictorian Noelle Patten

Patten has been very involved throughout all four years of her high school career. She has been a part of the Student Council for four years and is currently vice president. She is also a National Honor Society member, a representative of Key Club and a former Hawks For Change member. She was selected as a Maine Youth Leadership ambassador and also attended a Key Leadership conference. Patten has taken numerous college and AP courses and has been on high honor roll for all four years. She also completed all the requirements of the Honors Diploma Program. She has been a fall cheerleader for three years and has been co-captain of the team for two years. Patten has also participated in soccer and outdoor track.





She has given back to her community by volunteering her time at the Penobscot Snowmobile Club in Hermon. Patten has earned more than 71 hours of community service there. She is employed at Hermon Recreation as a rec counselor. From her time working as a counselor, Patten has realized how much she has enjoyed working with children and this has inspired her career choice. She hopes to one day be an elementary school teacher in Hermon.

Brady Reed, son of Doug and Alison Reed of Hermon, has been named Salutatorian of his graduating class. He will be attending Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia in the fall studying aviation in hopes of becoming a commercial airline pilot.

Salutatorian Brady Reed

Throughout his high school career Reed participated in varsity soccer, basketball and baseball. He has received multiple scholar-athlete awards, maintaining high honors throughout all four years of high school. While in high school, Reed participated in the multiple pathways program taking college classes as a dual enrolled student.

Reed has participated as a volunteer at Crosspoint church’s VBS. He has gone on two mission trips, one to Haiti where he helped run a basketball camp and VBS, and one to Detroit, Michigan where he took part in a number of service learning projects.