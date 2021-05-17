WINDHAM — The housing crunch is forcing Mainers to get creative. With skyrocketing prices, some are even skipping traditional homes.

With record high home prices and rents going up, all driven by the pandemic, more people are turning to RVs and campers as a place to live.

“I’m looking forward to a new adventure with my husband,” Tara Dubreuil, who sold her home and bought a camper, said.





Tara and Kevin Dubreuil saw an opportunity with these post-pandemic, record-high home prices, and they took it.

“We figured we’d put our house on the market and see what happens,” Tara Dubreuil said. “And I guess this is the one good thing out of the pandemic that happened.”

“We got so much money for our house,” Kevin Dubreuil said. “It’s under contract now. We just figured may as well jump on the opportunity to cash out and bought 30 acres up in Harrison.”

On Friday, they also bought a 36-foot camper for them to live in this summer, and maybe longer.

“We’re in our late 30s,” Tara Dubreuil said. “It’s like, why not, you know? See where the road takes us.”

They are not alone.

“I have a lot of people who are selling their homes because of the market,” Camping World Sales Associate Tony Sweet said. “And they’re actually getting into a camper waiting for the market to die down but pocketing that money and traveling for a while.”

People still able to work from home have also figured out they can work from anywhere, including an RV or camper.

“We’re just looking to get into the campgrounds, head up north,” Sabrina Fiaalii, who just bought a new camper, said. “We’ve got two young kids and a dog, and we’re just excited to get out there.”

Of course, there are still people buying campers just for weekend getaways.

“People are using them to get out, get to the campgrounds,” Camping World General Manager Dan Caron said. “Others are just going out to the state parks.”

Last month, Camping World sold more than 200 campers. The company thinks this month could be even busier.