WATERVILLE — Waterville Creates has announced that Tamsen Brooke Warner will be stepping down as executive director of the Waterville Opera House effective May 21 to accept the position of finance and operations manager at Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts in Newcastle.

“Tamsen has been an invaluable member of the Waterville Creates leadership team, a trusted advisor and colleague, and a passionate leader and advocate for the Waterville Opera House and its mission. I am incredibly grateful for all that she has contributed and can safely say that we would not be where we are today without her,” says Shannon Haines, president + CEO of Waterville Creates.

Brooke Warner has been executive director at the Opera House for the past four years and has overseen the production of more than 150 live music and community theatre performances. She has an extensive history with the Opera House, having stage managed, scenic painted, and performed in community theatre shows since the age of 12.





“Being hired at the Waterville Opera House in 2012 to work full-time in theatre in my hometown was a dream come true,” Brooke Warner said. “Since then it has been an immense honor to lead this organization that means so much to so many in our community. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who dedicates their time, energy, and resources to the Opera House because theatre, art, and music changes lives. The Opera House will always be my home and I’m thrilled to leave it in the hands of an amazing team as I go on my next adventure.”

Waterville Opera House Assistant Executive Director Michelle Sweet will assume the position of Interim executive director, effective May 24, to guide the organization through this transition. Sweet has broad experience with Waterville Opera House events, staff and volunteers and she has outstanding public speaking and fundraising skills. During this transitional time and as in-person programming gradually resumes, Waterville Creates plans to evaluate its current staffing model to develop a longer-range plan.

In other staffing news, Waterville Creates is pleased to announce the arrival of Mary Ellms as marketing associate for Waterville Creates, effective May 20. Ellms will oversee all media inquiries and can be reached at mellms@watervillecreates.org.

Waterville Creates connects artists, organizations, and the public with arts and cultural events and programs happening in our community. Supporting and promoting arts education, exhibitions, theatre, film, music, and dance that is accessible to all, Waterville Creates is leading the effort to make Waterville an exciting cultural destination and a thriving, vibrant community. For more information about Waterville Creates, visit www.watervillecreates.org.