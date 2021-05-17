Auditions for The Grand’s upcoming outdoor summer theater premiere of “Downeast Shakes & Shenanigans” by Brent Hutchins. Open auditions for adults of all ages are Sunday, May 23 from 1-3 p.m. and Tuesday, May 25 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Woodlawn Museum Estate, 19 Black House Drive.

Auditioners should park at the Croquet Field. Auditions will be in the open space adjacent to the field.

Performances are July 8-11 and 15-18 on the grounds of the Woodlawn Museum. Conceived, written, and directed by Brent Hutchins.





Come prepared to read from the script with your best Downeast Maine accent. A Downeast romp through some of the Bard’s best bits, and some original contrastin’ Maine tragicomedy from Jr. and The Trenton Flats Irregulars in conjunction with The Grand’s Amazing Production Team!”

For questions or more information, please email kfitch@grandonline.org.