Maine Indian Education welcomes the new superintendent Dr. Reza Namin. He is the 2019 Harvard University Graduate School of Education Fellow. He has extensive experience as superintendent of schools in both States of Massachusetts and Maine. These experiences have helped him gain the knowledge, background and vision required to serve as an effective superintendent of schools. He has implemented significant initiatives to foster a public awareness that is a cornerstone for support of education in the community, ensuring that staff, students, parents, and the community are kept informed of the mission and the accomplishments of the school system, and promote a strong, positive posture in building public support for the school system.

Dr. Namin has the Professional Certification as a School Superintendent (in Pre-K go grade 12) in Massachusetts and Maine, has a Ph.D. in math and science education with a focus on curriculum and technology; Certificate of Advanced Studies in 3D Geometric Modeling from Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island; Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in Leadership and Educational Administration, MEd and BS in Chemistry and Mathematics from Worcester State University, Worcester, Massachusetts. Dr. Namin completed his post-doctoral studies in Leadership for Understanding at Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Dr. Namin is a former professional soccer player, Second Team All-American and First Team New England Soccer Player who still has the record for the highest goals scorer in Worcester State University history since 1985. He played for Boston and was drafted by Dallas. He is inducted into the Worcester State University Athletic Hall of Fame and the recipient of the Outstanding Achievements in the Field of Education. He was also named the New England Coach of the Year, NCAA Division I while coaching at the Holy Cross College.