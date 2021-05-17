Healthy Acadia will host, “Mindfulness in Nature” with Jen Harry, on Thursday, June 3 from 5-6 p.m. The free online event is the third installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.

“Both practicing mindfulness and spending time in nature have been shown to have multiple benefits for our mental and physical well-being,” said Jen Harry, who has been teaching mindfulness, meditation and resiliency skills on Mount Desert Island and surrounding areas for the past eight years. “Combining these two practices is a great way to slow down, calm the body & mind, improve concentration & focus, and connect more deeply to yourself and your experience.”

Join Harry and Healthy Acadia to explore the benefits and learn a few mindfulness practices you can use in your favorite outdoor location.





Pre-registration is required for this free event. Upon registering you’ll receive a confirmation that includes the information needed to join the Zoom session. Register online at bit.ly/mindfulness-nature.

Harry specializes in Stress Reduction and Mindfulness Practices for Real Life. She is passionate about sharing the science behind what is happening in our body and brain during stress and teaching research-based tools and practices that empower people to soothe and calm their own nervous systems in any situation. It is her goal to both help people navigate the ups and downs of life with more ease and to experience more happiness and joy in their moments along the way.

Harry offers individual sessions, groups, and workshops to the local community, businesses, and nonprofits that bring together relaxation techniques, mindfulness practices, and the latest research from the field of wellness. She is excited to share her newest offering, Acadia Mindfulness Adventures, which weaves together her love of nature and her passion for practicing mindfulness in real life. These guided outdoor mindfulness walks on beautiful Mount Desert Island are a great opportunity to reduce stress and learn more about mindfulness or deepen your current practice.

Harry holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Pennsylvania State University and has over 15 years experience working in the mental health field. She has also received certification in the Methods of Japanese Psychology, trained at the Center for Mind-Body Medicine and the Oxford Mindfulness Centre and received certification in both Applied Positive Psychology and as a Resiliency Trainer.

For more information visit: www.infusionmindfulness.com and www.acadiamindfulnessadventures.com or you can contact her directly at jen@jenharry.com or 207-801-1107.

For additional information about this and future mindfulness events in the series, or additional programs focused on building skills that promote mindful living, contact Ursula Hanson at ursula@healthyacadia.org.



Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. This year, Healthy Acadia invites you to join them in celebrating 20 years of empowering people and organizations to build healthy communities together. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit healthyacadia.org.