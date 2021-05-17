AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and Rep. Thom Harnett, D-Gardiner presented a first-place award in the Maine Constitution Essay and Poster Contest to Sophia Hall on Monday, May 10 at the Secretary’s office in Augusta. Hall’s poster, depicting a picnic scene with multiple Maine symbols, won in the grades K-3 category of the poster contest.

Sophie Hall with Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and Rep. Thom Harnett, D-Gardiner. Contributed photo

Bellows and Harnett also presented an award to Lydia Hall, who won second place in the poster contest. Both Sophia and Lydia are grade 1 students at Forest Hills Consolidated School in Jackman. They were accompanied to the award presentations by their parents, Chelsea and Eric Hall.

Lydia Hall with Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and Rep. Thom Harnett, D-Gardiner. Contributed photo

For more information please go to https://www.maine.gov/sos/news/2021/2021poser-essay-winners.html.