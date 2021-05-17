AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and Rep. Thom Harnett, D-Gardiner presented a first-place award in the Maine Constitution Essay and Poster Contest to Sophia Hall on Monday, May 10 at the Secretary’s office in Augusta. Hall’s poster, depicting a picnic scene with multiple Maine symbols, won in the grades K-3 category of the poster contest.
Bellows and Harnett also presented an award to Lydia Hall, who won second place in the poster contest. Both Sophia and Lydia are grade 1 students at Forest Hills Consolidated School in Jackman. They were accompanied to the award presentations by their parents, Chelsea and Eric Hall.
For more information please go to https://www.maine.gov/sos/news/2021/2021poser-essay-winners.html.