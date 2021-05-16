LEWISTON, Maine — Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden took a break from Washington this week but he had a good reason. He became a father.

Golden posted a photo Saturday of himself, his wife Izzy and their newborn baby, Rosemary Calderwood Golden.

“Izzy and baby are happy and healthy, and we’re so thankful for this blessing. We look forward to showing her the beauty of Maine in the months and years ahead,” he announced on social media.





Golden, who was elected in 2018, took a break from Washington for the birth of his first child, and said he’ll return when it’s appropriate. The baby was born on Friday, a spokesperson said.

“I look forward to being back at work in Washington as soon as my responsibilities to my family allow,” he said.