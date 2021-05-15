Two more Mainers have died as health officials on Saturday reported 175 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 3,907. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 4,135 on Friday.

Two more Mainers have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 801.





Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 65,523, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 65,348 on Friday.

Of those, 48,274 have been confirmed positive, while 17,249 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 1.31 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 489.56.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,930 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 14.42 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (7,929), Aroostook (1,785), Cumberland (16,808), Franklin (1,300), Hancock (1,292), Kennebec (6,174), Knox (1,097), Lincoln (997), Oxford (3,471), Penobscot (5,789), Piscataquis (508), Sagadahoc (1,390), Somerset (2,080), Waldo (956), Washington (855) and York (13,092) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Friday, 664,678 Mainers had received a first dose of the vaccine, while 621,100 have received a final dose.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 32,895,636 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 585,233 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.